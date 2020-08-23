Two injured in Trempealeau rollover

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover Saturday in Trempealeau County.

The vehicle was northbound on Cty. CC in the town of Ettrick when it rolled over into a cornfield about 4:30 p.m., according to Trempealeau County sheriff’s deputies.

The passenger in the front seat was ejected. The driver was partially ejected through the windshield and had to be extricated by emergency crews.

Both were flown by Mayo helicopter with unknown injuries.

Names were being withheld.

