Two injured in Trempealeau rollover

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover Saturday in Trempealeau County.
The vehicle was northbound on Cty. CC in the town of Ettrick when it rolled over into a cornfield about 4:30 p.m., according to Trempealeau County sheriff’s deputies.
The passenger in the front seat was ejected. The driver was partially ejected through the windshield and had to be extricated by emergency crews.
Both were flown by Mayo helicopter with unknown injuries.
Names were being withheld.
