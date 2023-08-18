One person was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries after a three-car crash Wednesday in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, police responded to Highway 53-121 at Haug Road in the town of Pigeon shortly before 7 a.m. A Chrysler Concord was stopped in the southbound lane of Hwy. 53-121 with its left turn signal on waiting to turn onto Haug Road when the driver of a southbound Toyota 4 Runner didn't notice the stationary vehicle and struck it in the rear.

The collision caused the Chrysler to spin around, cross into the northbound lane of traffic and come to rest on the shoulder of the northbound lane. The Toyota entered the northbound lane and struck a Chevrolet Equinox on the driver's front side partially head-on. The Toyota 4 Runner came to rest in the middle of the highway facing east, and the Chevrolet came to rest in the east ditch facing west.

The driver of the Chevrolet was airlifted by Gundersen Air to La Crosse with "severe" injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler and a passenger were wearing their seat belts and weren't injured. The driver of the Toyota was transported by Tri-County Ambulance to a hospital in Whitehall with non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of neither the Toyota nor the Chevrolet were wearing their seat belts, according to the sheriff's office.