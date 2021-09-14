 Skip to main content
Two killed in Monroe County collision with a semi
Police siren lights light bar squad car

Two individuals were killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County.

At approximately 10 p.m. Sept. 13, Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a collision on I-90 at mile marker 26.5, near Sparta.

According to the report, a semi truck was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway when a Subaru Outback without its headlights on rear-ended the semi. The Subaru was pushed under the rear of the semi and started on fire, which then ignited the semi's trailer. 

Both occupants of the Subaru were killed. The names of the victims have not yet been released. The driver of the semi has been identified only as a 30-year-old male who was uninjured in the incident.  

The second eastbound lane was closed as of late Tuesday morning for recovery and unloading of the contents of the semi truck. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

