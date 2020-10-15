Two La Crosse residents, WisCorp receive Governor's Service Awards for COVID-19 Response

Two La Crosse residents and one area nonprofit were among the 13 statewide individuals and organizations to receive Governor’s Service Awards Thursday, announced during a virtual event broadcast on YouTube.
In past years, the Governor’s Service Awards, designed to to honor exceptional service members, volunteers and programs addressing community needs, were presented during a reception, with a Zoom format used this year as a coronavirus precaution.
In recognizing the hard work of Wisconites during the crisis, an additional category, the COVID-19 Response Service Award, was added for 2020, with all three awardees local.
Amber Bydynkowski of WisCorps, WisCorps as an organization and DuWayne Gust, volunteer with Coulee Region RSVP, were recognized, with Gov. Tony Evers delivering an address prior to a brief introduction and message from each awardee.
"This good work shares our shared Wisconsin values: empathy, passion, service, taking care of our neighbors -- that's what Wisconsites do and it's needed more than ever," Evers said of the the honored individuals and organizations. "Our state is stronger because of folks like you...We appreciate your dedicated service and the example you set for others."
Award winners, said Jeanne Duffy, executive director of Americorps Serve Wisconsin, were nominated by their peers and selected by an independent panel of judges. More than one award was given in some categories this year, she explained, due to the volume and quality of nominees and their exemplary work during an especially difficult year.
"I wish the needs our volunteers are solving did not exist, but we all know the coronavirus has only amplified the needs in our communities," Duffy said. "They have continued to serve even at risk to their own personal safety, and others have completely changed course to respond to needs that have risen due to the pandemic."
WisCorp was honored for its development of a Disaster Response Crew, which prioritized the assistance of organizations serving the elderly and vulnerable, including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities, as well as adapting nature education programs for youth to meet precautionary guidelines during the pandemic.
Bydynkowski, who was honored for her leadership of the Disaster Response Crew, helped organize area Americorp members to deliver meals and groceries to those homebound due to the coronavirus, complete outdoor projects for senior citizens, and maintain the Kane Street Garden to ensure community members had access to fresh produce. In addition, the Crew removed over 270 pounds of flood debris from Vernon and Monroe Counties.
"I think what we're doing is really critical to these people's lives," Bydynkowski said. "A lot of them are at high risk and not able to leave their homes and get to the store. It makes you feel really good to know you're doing something good and actually making an impact."
Gust, a volunteer with RSVP since 2018, started as a driver for the organization, taking seniors to run errands or attend appointments. Once the pandemic hit, the volunteer pool dropped dramatically, many of the regulars themselves considered at risk. Gust, however, offered to stay on, and for around four months he was the sole driver, making up to 35 trips a day, three days a week, to drop off materials for mask making, picking up finished masks, taking the masks back to the RSVP office for sorting, and then delivering them to nursing homes, senior centers and places of employment. Gust has also continued to provide rides to medical appointments several days a week.
"It was sort of a constant revolving door," Gust said, noting he didn't hesitate to take on the whirlwind of work.
Gust has completed over 1,700 volunteer hours at RSVP and driven 24,000 miles on behalf of the organization over the past two years.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
