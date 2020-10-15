Two La Crosse residents, WisCorp receive Governor's Service Awards for COVID-19 Response

2020 Governor's Service Award honorees

• AmeriCorps Member of the Year Honoree: Amelia Ford, Racine Zoo AmeriCorps Project – Racine, WI

• AmeriCorps Member of the Year Honoree: Summer Schwartz, Wisconsin Association for Homeless and Runaway Services at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley - Home Base – Appleton, WI

• AmeriCorps Program of the Year Honoree: College Possible Milwaukee – Milwaukee, WI

• AmeriCorps VISTA Member of the Year Honoree: Monica Kramer, Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinic at Healthnet of Rock County – Janesville, WI

• AmeriCorps VISTA Program of the Year Honoree: Achieve Brown County – Green Bay, WI

• Senior Corps Volunteer of the Year Honoree: Mabel Bass, Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program FGP – Platteville, WI

• Senior Corps Volunteer of the Year Honoree: William Roundwind, Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council FGP – Odanah, WI

• Veteran Volunteer of the Year Service Honoree: Phillip Allen, Veterans of Foreign Wars – Salem, WI

• AmeriCorps Alumni of the Year Honoree: Jennifer López, originally served with Teach For America Los Angeles and currently working as CEO of the Carmen School Network – Milwaukee, WI

• AmeriCorps Alumni of the Year Honoree: DeShanda Williams, originally served with Wisconsin Association for Homeless and Runaway Services at Pathfinders and currently working as the Director of the Runaway and Homeless Services at Pathfinders Milwaukee -- Milwaukee, WI

• COVID-19 Response Service Award Honoree: Amber Bydynkowski, WisCorps – La Crosse, WI

• COVID-19 Response Service Award Honoree: DuWayne Gust, Coulee Region RSVP – La Crosse, WI

• COVID-19 Response Service Award Honoree: WisCorps – La Crosse, WI This award recognizes an organization that has made significant contributions to meet community needs in response to COVID-19