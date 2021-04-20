Two local activists being honored at YWCA Circle of Friends event

I would like to see us making more time and space in our everyday personal lives, business activities and government administration to focus on solutions. I would like to see us making commitments to doing this routinely, not just in reaction to tragedies or levels of bias that become too overwhelming to ignore.

I have seen examples of how what appear to be the most impossible conversations have worked when this charette-like approach has been taken, as was the case with Ann Atwater and C.P. Ellis, Daryl Davis and many members of the KKK, or even among neighbors who could not understand one another until they made the time for honest, difficult and sincere efforts to connect and collaborate.

Benzschawel: The community ideally would refer to a group of people with shared desires for peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Absent idealism, white community members and officials representing the whole community in positions of power can listen to our Black neighbors most impacted by police violence. Our youth voice has led the way with Black Student Leaders organizing and sharing steps to move us forward. Community leaders can continue to seek input from those most impacted and then take timely, specific action to end police violence.

What does this award mean to you?