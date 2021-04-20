Two local activists being honored at YWCA Circle of Friends event

The last year has put an enhanced focus to the plights of our country's underrepresented persons, those disproportionately affected the coronavirus pandemic, survivors of sexual assault or unfairly targeted for the color of their skin.
The issues, profound and complex, have brought a new wave of activism, and the YWCA of La Crosse is shining a light on two women who have been leading the charge for equality not just in recent months but for years.
The YWCA will honor 2021 Philanthropist of the Year Heidi Eglash and 2021 Volunteer of the Year Jane Benzschawel during the April 21 virtual Circle of Friends Event, being broadcast online for ticket holders. The YWCA for 110 years has held the mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all, and this year's event highlights the organization's Restorative Justice programs.
Eglash, attorney at Eglash Law Office, LLC in La Crosse and decade-long YWCA board member, uses her work to help individuals and small businesses succeed. Benzschawel, currently working toward her master's degree in social work, is vice president of the YMCA board of directors and pursues justice for individuals facing gender based violence or racism.
Karen Knox, YWCA La Crosse interim executive director, is effusive in her praise of the two womxn (the YWCA's preferred term, meant to be more inclusive than the standard spelling of women).
"Their work and dedication to the YWCA stands out in a group of outstanding partners of our agency," Knox says. "It is because of people like Jane and Heidi that the YWCA is successful and that our staff feels strongly that they should both be honored this year."
Lynsee Thompson, president of the board of directors, says she has long looked up to Eglash as an organizational and community leader, calling her a "long-standing, dedicated supporter of all that is YWCA La Crosse." Of Benzschawel, Thompson says she is "in awe" and grateful for her talents, time, experience and support.
"If I could give her this award twice, I would -- she has definitely earned it," Thompson says.
The Tribune interviewed Benzschawel and Eglash in advance of the event for their thoughts on equality, racially charged violence, and their drive to make a difference.
Why/how does the YWCA mission resonate with you?
Eglash: I’ve witnessed many ways that systemic biases limit or prevent people from being included and engaged in the discussions, decisions, and events that shape our communities and our personal and societal well-being. If we want to have our best chances for tackling the complex challenges of life, more engagement and representation of varying perspectives is vital. I was drawn to the YWCA because it focuses on two key areas of systemic bias -- racism and sexism -- with education, advocacy and action.
Benzschawel: The mission to eliminate racism, empower womxn, and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all matches my core values. I aim to be a community member who lives these values in my daily life, and being part of the YWCA La Crosse gives me opportunities to live my values.
What inspired your efforts/passion for gender and racial equality?
Eglash: I suspect it was my experiences as a child that lit the flame. On one hand, I’m the granddaughter of a woman who left school at an early age during the Great Depression to support her family. She built a career as an executive assistant, which at the time was the top of the career ladder for her. Her long-time boss was remembered to say, “If Helen wore pants, she’d be running the company.”
On another hand, I’m the granddaughter of a couple that left their home due to war for a safer and more stable life in the U.S. My grandparents shared lots of stories of what it was like to be “others” in their new home, and that taught me empathy for anyone who may be experiencing the hardships of marginalization or exclusion -- which can certainly be much worse than was the case for my European grandparents.
All of my grandparents encouraged education in my life, and as a kid my grade school classes were among the first to participate in the Chapter 220 program (a school integration transportation program founded in Milwaukee in the 1970s). This experience greatly shaped my belief that we must continually make efforts to build and maintain inclusive communities and to learn from one another as we do.
Benzschawel: As a white woman who solely viewed my experiences as impacted by misogyny, I entered the gender based violence service world. Over time, through stumbling and learning by the grace and work of others, I slowly became more aware of how ending oppression in all its forms, not just gender inequity, needed to be my focus.
I had been raised in our culture to consider racism to be a social ill born of individual shortcomings and personal deficits. In the last decade, I've begun a learning process that I hope to continue fostering that positions individual acts of hate and violence in the larger social context of structural inequity. Volunteering for YWCA La Crosse and collaborating with community partners who ensure excellence in service to our racially, ethnically, and socially diverse community members allows me to keep learning and growing too.
Given the recent spotlight on police violence against Black individuals, what steps do you feel the community can take to address this?
Eglash: My perspective and voice aren’t the most important ones with regard to this pervasive and disturbing issue, though I share a strong desire for our community to become one in which our Black citizens -- as well as any of our citizens who face disproportionate and unjust bias -- feel safe and respected. It pains me greatly to watch the same patterns playing out time and time again, with needless loss of life, injury, division, stalemate and stagnation as the inevitable results.
I would like to see us making more time and space in our everyday personal lives, business activities and government administration to focus on solutions. I would like to see us making commitments to doing this routinely, not just in reaction to tragedies or levels of bias that become too overwhelming to ignore.
I have seen examples of how what appear to be the most impossible conversations have worked when this charette-like approach has been taken, as was the case with Ann Atwater and C.P. Ellis, Daryl Davis and many members of the KKK, or even among neighbors who could not understand one another until they made the time for honest, difficult and sincere efforts to connect and collaborate.
Benzschawel: The community ideally would refer to a group of people with shared desires for peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Absent idealism, white community members and officials representing the whole community in positions of power can listen to our Black neighbors most impacted by police violence. Our youth voice has led the way with Black Student Leaders organizing and sharing steps to move us forward. Community leaders can continue to seek input from those most impacted and then take timely, specific action to end police violence.
What does this award mean to you?
Eglash: I’m completely honored and humbled. I’m so grateful to know that my efforts to further the YWCA and its mission have helped in some way. There are so many people involved in this, from the YWCA employees who do the work every day, all year long to the donors and volunteers who pitch in when they can with what they can.
I’m grateful to be in community with people who value and dedicate themselves to “eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.” Thank you for all you do, and I look forward to all we have yet to accomplish together.
Benzschawel: This award means that the people within the agency doing the work whom I deeply value and respect chose to honor me out of an incredible pool of volunteers who give so much of their time and talents. I hope being honored highlights the agency's efforts to inspire others who are called to engage in eliminating racism and empowering womxn, and to financially support the amazing staff and volunteers who do this vital work every day.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.