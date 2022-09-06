 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Two men arrested for bar burglaries in Vernon County

An Elroy man and a New Lisbon man have been arrested following an investigation of bar burglaries in Vernon County.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, on July 3 and July 4 it received reports that several bars were burglarized or attempted to be burglarized. These bars included Rockton Bar in rural La Farge, Nordic Lanes in the city of Westby and the Tippy Toe Inn in the village of Chaseburg.

Following an extensive investigation, Vernon County investigators developed two suspects in these incidents. The suspects were identified as Joseph B. Hodge, 36, of Elroy, and Jacob A. Ruetten, 27, of New Lisbon. Charges of burglary, attempted burglary, theft, attempted theft, and criminal damage will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.

Assisting in this investigation was the Westby Police Department.

People are also reading…

+1 
Joseph B. Hodge

Hodge
+1 
Jacob A. Ruetten

Ruetten
