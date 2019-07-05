Two people were injured in a Jackson County crash at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 12 near Oak Ridge Road.
Authorities identified both drivers: David A. Calverley, 33, Black River Falls and Dustin W. Rossman, 32, Neillsville.
People on scene told Jackson County authorities one driver was pinned in the vehicle. Rossman was airlifted for treatment.
Deputies said alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.
This case remains under investigation.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Black River Falls EMS, Black River Falls Fire Department and Gundersen Air responded.
