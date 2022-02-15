Two moms welcome babies on their birthdays at Mayo Feb. 11

A birth is always a landmark occasion, but at Mayo Clinic Health System the arrival of two babies last Friday proved especially exciting.

On February 11, two area women celebrated their birthdays in the delivery room, the arrival of their newborns the best possible gift. And for one of those mothers, the birthdate was shared not just by themself and one child, but two.

Two years ago, Abigail Toppen and Colton Gates welcomed daughter Berkley on Feb. 11, the baby girl arriving four days late and entering the world just three minutes into her mom's birthday. Last Wednesday baby Bear was due, and when labor was induced on Friday he became the third family member to join the birthday club.

"I'm still kind of astonished," Abigail says of what will now be a triple celebration each year. While she didn't know if Berkley would like sharing a birthday with her, Abigail says her daughter actually loves it, with the duo "making a day of it" with joint fun. With Bear, the family will likely have a double themed parties, with Abigail joking, "(Colton) thinks it is going to be an expensive day!"

Berkley is far from jealous about Bear's arrival on her own special day -- via Facetime, Abigail says, her daughter was ecstatic, declaring Bear "her baby."

Down the hall, Natasha Sheard was also greeting her precious daughter on her own birthday, with labor induced for the birth of Natalia. She and husband Martin Sheard were hoping mom and daughter's birthdays would align, and received their wish. Between the two of them, Natasha and Martin have six other children, and "Everybody is like, just 'Wow!'" Natasha says of double birthday.

"I'm so excited. I think it will be so fun," Natasha says of being birthday buddies with Natalia.

Karizma Maxson, nurse manager for the Family Birthplace, Southwest Wisconsin, Mayo Clinic Health System, says the birthday coincidences were "a rare and exciting" situation and both couples were among the first to use the new rooms and cribs at the hospital. Mayo this year was recognized as a "Best Hospital for Maternity" by U.S. News & World Report.

Abigail and Natasha both praise the care they received at Mayo, with staff "rooting for" the moms to have birthday babies.

"It's been great. Everyone was so helpful and so encouraging," Natasha says.

If the La Crosse Tribune's horoscope for Feb. 11, 2022, holds true, the birthday moms and kids have a fruitful year ahead:

"Personal dreams lie within reach this year. Consistent practices can realize your own miracles. Friends make your winter sparkle. Springtime draws you into home beautification. Considering a professional challenge from a new angle next summer, reveals rewarding autumn career opportunities. Go for what you love."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.