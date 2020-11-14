Two more La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, bringing fatalities to 30

Two more La Crosse County residents have died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing total deaths in the county to 30.
The county also added 42 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 10.05% positivity rate Saturday, according to DHS.
The county has now averaged 119.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 144.29 on Friday and 120.14 a week ago.
Saturday also marked the 27th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, though Saturday’s rate was the lowest in nearly a month.
Total confirmed cases are up to 6,226, which grows to 6,454 when including probable cases.
Of Saturday’s cases, six were people ages 10-19, 13 were people in their 20s, eight were in their 30s, four were in their 40s, five were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Saturday but remain well above 10%, which is the county health department’s goal.
The seven-day rate is at 28.33%, down from 34.79% on Friday and 30.46% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 29.36%, down from 30.88% on Friday and 29.92% a week ago.
Total positivity dropped to 14.41%, but remains higher than it was a week ago (13.39%).
Statewide, confirmed cases increased by 5,146 Saturday for a running total of 306,311 positives. Negative tests have reached 1,989,320, an increase of 13,808 since yesterday.
Another 181 Wisconsinites were hospitalized for the coronavirus, with 14,226 ever hospitalized, and deaths rose by 52, bringing fatalities to 2,625.
Free testing sites
La Crosse County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard testing days are now open to those 5 years or older with or without symptoms of COVID-19. Testing is especially encouraged for those who have frequent contact with others outside of their household, including workers in retail, nursing homes, food service, dentistry, health, education, airline services, mortuary services or emergency services.
Testing days include:
- Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., La Crosse Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. (ongoing)
- Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DHHS Parking Lot, 421 County Rd R, Black River Falls (ongoing)
- Thursday Dec. 3, time TBA, Vernon County Fair Grounds, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua
- Thursday Nov. 19, Dec. 3, 1721 Winnebago St., Tomah
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5, La Crosse County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
Registration is requested at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Test results are generally available within three to five days. If you do not received your results after 5 days, call the National Guard Testing Hotline at 1-866-419-6988.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
