Two more La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, bringing fatalities to 30

Two more La Crosse County residents have died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing total deaths in the county to 30.

The county also added 42 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 10.05% positivity rate Saturday, according to DHS.

The county has now averaged 119.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 144.29 on Friday and 120.14 a week ago.

Saturday also marked the 27th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, though Saturday’s rate was the lowest in nearly a month.

Total confirmed cases are up to 6,226, which grows to 6,454 when including probable cases.

Of Saturday’s cases, six were people ages 10-19, 13 were people in their 20s, eight were in their 30s, four were in their 40s, five were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Saturday but remain well above 10%, which is the county health department’s goal.

The seven-day rate is at 28.33%, down from 34.79% on Friday and 30.46% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 29.36%, down from 30.88% on Friday and 29.92% a week ago.