Two more La Crosse PD officers test positive for COVID
Two additional La Crosse police officers tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, bringing the total to three, Chief Shawn Kudron said Monday during a virtual press event hosted by the city of La Crosse.

The department is working closely with those officers and the La Crosse County Health Department to provide support for them and implement the safest protocols possible.

“We’re also working to continue to address calls for service when we can from a distance; however, with policing in general there are times when we can’t do that,” Kudron said. “We’re doing the best that we can to keep a distance.”

The department has all officers wearing a mask and continues to disinfect gear and squad vehicles thoroughly and often.

