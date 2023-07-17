Emergency responders in Monroe County were busy Friday after responding to a pair of motorcycle crashes, both with serious injuries.

Two people sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Friday in the town of Portland.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ted Gould of Iowa was among a group of motorcyclists heading westbound on Highway 33 near Ocelot Road around 12:45 p.m. when he lost control while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and traveled 70 feet before overturning and ejecting Gould and a passenger, Tammy Gould, also of Iowa.

Tammy Gould sustained severe injuries to her head and back and was airlifted by Gundersen Air to La Crosse. Ted Gould sustained severe injuries to his head and was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to a hospital in La Crosse. Neither rider was wearing a helmet.

Highway 33 was closed in both directions for 20 minutes to clear a safe landing zone for Gundersen Air.

About five hours later, emergency responders were called to a crash on Highway T in the town of Sheldon.

According to the sheriff's office, Jonathan Cruz Cano of Sparta was riding with a group of motorcyclists when he fell behind. As he attempted to catch up, his motorcycle left the roadway, entered a ditch and tipped over, causing Cruz Cano to fall off.

Cruz Cano was transported to a hospital in Sparta, where he was treated for a suspected broken arm and road rash. He was wearing a helmet and gloves. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.