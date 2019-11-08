Two people and two dogs were able to escape from a house fire early Friday in La Crosse.
Members of the La Crosse fire department arrived at 1412 Fifth Ave. S. shortly after 4 a.m. Firefighters assisted in evacuating the residents from the home and extinguished the fire.
The home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
Tri-State Ambulance, the La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy and the Red Cross also assisted.
