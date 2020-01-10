Two people, one organization honored as La Crosse Healthy Living Heroes

At 70, Terry Erickson has the fitness level of an person a third his age. An avid runner, he's quick to keep up with his 16 grandchildren and the many young athletes he coaches.
A role model for community members young and old, the spry septuagenarian was announced Friday morning as one of the Healthy Living Collaboration's 2019 Healthy Living Heroes.
Erickson, the former executive director of the Boys & Girls Club and a referee for school sports, was honored along with Susan Lundsten, an anti-smoking champion with Gundersen Health System, and GROW La Crosse, an organization that introduces students to nutrition and gardening.
Nominations for Healthy Living Heroes were sought in November, with a selection committee comprised of health and education specialists selecting the winners for their efforts to make La Crosse County a "healthier place to live, learn, work and play."
"We like to recognize people who are really living that healthy life ... (and) emphasize the good work being done in our community," said La Crosse County public health educator Rachel King.
Catherine Kolkmeier, executive director of the La Crosse Medical Health Science Consortium, and Amanda Bee, Farm to Early Care and education project coordinator for The Parenting Place, introduced the awardees, with GROW executive director Jamie O'Neill stressing the importance of the program's commitment to both nutritious eating and outdoor activities.
"Not only is healthy food super important, but those healthy breaks away from screens," O'Neill said of GROW's school garden, camp, and field trip endeavors.
Erickson cited his students, athletes and family members as inspiration for his substance-free, active lifestyle.
"I don't take my health and wellness for granted — it could leave at any minute, as all of us know," Erickson said. "When I run races and I work out, I'm inspired by people like my sister who is special needs and can't do any of this, my brother who has a lot health issues, my mother who died of Alzheimer's ... I think of all the people who struggled in my family, and my support system is incredible. I think of my students and the team that I coach. I think of the oldest person in the world ... who lived to be 114 ... and hopefully this will inspire me to break that record."
Lundsten, who accepted her award the day prior, has been instrumental in helping patients through their smoking cessation journeys, including pregnant women in the First Breath program. Additionally, Kolkmeier said, Lundsten has been active in promoting the annual Great American Smokeout and the smoke free campus initiatives at Gundersen and other establishments.
Also highlighted during the event were 2019 Healthy Living Collaboration endorsed efforts including the Coulee Region Farm2School chili lunch program expansion; the city of La Crosse's smoke-free parks policy implementation; the Head Start Color Me Healthy program; the Gundersen Health System and YMCA Family LEAP program; and the "Know About Vaping" YouTube video.
