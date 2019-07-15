Two people rescued after boat capsizes in Vernon County lake

TOWN OF JEFFERSON — Vernon County Sheriff John Spears stressed the importance of personal flotation devices after a pedal-powered boat capsized Sunday in Runge Hollow Lake.
Christopher D. Barnes, 31, of rural Viroqua, and Micayla M. Cecil, 26, of Westby, contacted authorities on a cellphone after their boat took on water about 2:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. They were rescued by members of the Viroqua Fire Department.
Cecil sustained possible injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare. Barnes was not injured.
Neither boater was wearing a personal flotation device, and Spears used the incident to remind people about state boater safety rules in a press release.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
