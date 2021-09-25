Two refugees at Fort McCoy charged by feds, local police report no issues

Federal prosecutors last week brought indictments against two Afghan refugees staying at Fort McCoy, while police in Monroe County say the local refugee population has had no impact on local law enforcement.

A federal grand jury Wednesday issued indictments against:

Bahrullah Noori, 20, charged with one count of attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor while using force and three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, with one offense involving the use of force. The indictment alleges the victims were younger than 16 years old and at least four years younger than Noori.

Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, charged with strangulation/suffocation during an incident that allegedly occurred Sept. 7. According to a criminal complaint, a woman told investigators Imaad “threatened to send her back to Afghanistan where the Taliban could deal with her.”

Noori and Imaad were arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service and are being held in the Dane County Jail. They made initial court appearances in Madison on Sept. 16.

A candidate for Congress accused the Biden administration of failing to properly screen refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the United States ended its 20-year military mission there last month.

“The refugees being charged with vile crimes committed at Fort McCoy were certainly not among those who saved my life or the lives of my fellow service members in Afghanistan,” said Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy Seal and Republican candidate in the 3rd Congressional District. “The Biden Administration had no plan to evacuate our allies and instead opened the floodgates to tens of thousands of unvetted Afghans so the president could read a number off of a card on TV.”

Nearly 13,000 refugees are living at Fort McCoy as they wait to determine their permanent living arrangements in the United States. In a Sept. 1 Facebook post, Tomah Police Chief Scott Holum wrote that “refugees from Afghanistan are lawfully in our country and free to travel as they please. You may very well see them in our local communities while they are going through a processing system at Fort McCoy until they reach the final destination of their choice.”

Holum said last Thursday that his department hasn’t had a single law enforcement contact with an Afghan refugee.

“There has been absolutely zero impact on law enforcement,” Holum said. “There are rumors on Facebook about certain things, but there really hasn’t been anything at all for us.”

Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels said his office has had just one contact with a refugee, and it didn’t warrant a law enforcement action. He said his office recently took action to refute a rumor that a refugee was involved in a carjacking.

Holum and Revels said their offices maintain regular contact with Fort McCoy to discuss potential law enforcement issues.

“They are here as guests, and they can go wherever they choose after processing,” Revels said. “We treat everyone the same, whether they are Monroe County residents or not.”

