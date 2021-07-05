Two seriously injured in Monroe County crash

Two people were seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash Sunday near Warrens in Monroe County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 94 lost control and entered the median shortly before 10 a.m. The vehicle flipped several times and came to rest on its roof in the eastbound lanes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle’s two occupants, a 69-year-old man from Lake Delton and a 55-year-old woman from Baraboo, were extracted by fire personnel. Both sustained injuries described as life-threatening.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Town of Lincoln Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Life Link of Marshfield.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.