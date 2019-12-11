Two Sundays left in Winter Farmers Market season at Myrick Park in La Crosse

Since the Winter Farmers Market opened in early November, more than 1,000 patrons have stopped for hot cider, crusty bread and crisp apples.
And with just two Sundays left on the docket, community members are encouraged to drop by for their last farmers market fix until spring.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 and 22 at the Myrick Park Center, 789 Myrick Park Drive, the Winter Farmers Market features 20 vendors peddling a variety of Christmas present worthy wares and delicious holiday dinner accompaniments.
Seasonal sellers include Ohana Farm Girl, Opus Bakehouse, Driftless Skincare, Nao's Produce and Flowers, B and E’s Trees Maple Syrup and Vicky St. Mary Jewelry, and customers can enjoy live music and a hot beverage while they browse for everything from pottery to pastries to potatoes.
"Winter markets are a way for us to prolong the selling season for farmers and artisans to sell their goods and extends the availability of unbeatably fresh produce and one-of-a-kind goods for the public," said Linda Vale, market manager for the La Crosse Farmers Market Association. "As the holiday nears many vendors are creating gift basket sets that make shopping easier than ever."
Families looking to make an event of their shopping excursion can participate in a tai chi session and settle in for 11 a.m. storytime this Sunday, and on Dec. 22, Mrs. Claus will drop by to read to the young and young at heart. Those looking to show Santa and Mrs. Claus some appreciation on Christmas Eve can find both milk and cookies for sale at the winter market.
Whether you stock up on farmers market goods for friends, family or yourself, every purchase makes a positive impact on the community.
Says Vale, "Our vendors and one-of-a-kind, so come down and get your holiday grocery and gift buying completed with the pride of doing it all locally."
For more information on the Winter Farmers Market, visit http://www.cameronparkmarket.org.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.