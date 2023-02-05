“Elected officials are supposed to be there for us. We pay their salaries, we elected them,” said Roxanne Aubrey, founder and publisher of Ope! Publishing. “That’s their job and I don’t think enough people understand that. We want people to take their power back.”

Aubrey is one of the co-creators of the soon-to-be published “Demystifying City Government” zine. She hopes the zine will help more people engage with local governments.

Demystifying City Government, published by Ope! Publishing, will be a three-part series, the first of which will be distributed the week of Feb. 6. The first edition covers how to get a proposal before the city council.

Copies of the zine will be found around town at no cost: at the libraries, Pearl Street Books, the Root Note, the local high schools and more.

“Zines, in and of themselves, are a great way to disseminate information,” said Aubrey.

A zine is a self-published, non-commercial print-work that is typically produced in small, limited batches. Zines are created and bound in many do-it-yourself ways, but traditionally, editions are easily reproduced.

Aubrey collaborates with Rachel MacFarland, a creative writer who works at Pearl Street Books. MacFarland takes on a lot of the editorial duties for producing the magazine. Together, the two hand stitch and bind each copy of the Demystifying zine.

The first edition of the series tells the story of Brock Coyle, a postal employee and avid skateboarder. Coyle writes about the steps he took to get a city skatepark approved and funded.

“It’s (an) ... almost universal story,” MacFarland said. “Being passionate about something and then how to have that passion be a part of the community.”

City councilmember Chris Kahlow is also featured in a piece she wrote about the city legislative process and how the steps Coyle took can be replicated for other issues.

Two more editions of “Demystifying City Government” will be released later in the spring. The second will be about direct legislation and how to get new laws proposed. It will feature writings from Pam and Gary Knudtson, who got a campaign finance reform resolution on the ballot in 2017. Nikki Elsen, La Crosse city clerk, has a piece about direct legislation from the city perspective.

For Aubrey and MacFarland, it was important to have a balance of city government employees, elected officials and the voices of the people.

The final zine of the series will be about how to run for office and feature councilmember Mark Neumann discussing how to run for local positions and former councilmember Jessica Olson on the internal structure of government.

Long-term goals for the publication include inspiring more young people and renters to run for office or engage in local government, Aubrey said.

The three-part zine series is funded entirely from a successful Kickstarter campaign. Ope! Publishing raised over $2,000 for the project. Aubrey was grateful and blown away by the support for the project as she wanted to be able to offer the zine for free.

Ope! Publishing works with local creators to print and distribute their work to be sold at local businesses. Aubrey started the publishing company with inheritance money from her Aunt Anita, who was an editor in the 1970s and would have loved the “Demystifying City Government” editions.

