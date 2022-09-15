U.S. marks millionth transplant, local hospitals encourage donation

Nearly seven decades after the first successful organ transplant occurred in Boston, the U.S. has marked its one millionth transplant, the most of any country.

Last Friday, the United Network for Organ Sharing reported the milestone operation, which follows 2021's record breaking 40,000+ transplants in a single year.

"I think it's absolutely amazing. It's wonderful," says Anja Drogseth, ICU nurse and donation liaison for Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "Organ donation only started in the 1950s and only really ramped up in the early 2000s. There are more people in need every day, so I think it's really great we continue to escalate the number of donors we have."

According to organdonor.gov, nearly 106,000 people are on the U.S. waitlist for a donated organ, with another person added every nine seconds. Each day, 17 people will die from not having a transplant in time.

"The need is huge," says Drogseth.

"(At Mayo in La Crosse), we mostly deal with the donation side of things, the people who are willing to give that gift of organs, that gift of life," Drogseth says. "And it's hugely emotional. One donor can save eight lives. ... It's humbling and a beautiful thing."

Actual transplant operations through Mayo are performed at its Rochester hospital, or at Mayo locations in Arizona and Florida — enterprise wide, 1,742 transplants were completed in 2021. Recovery and rehabilitation programs for post-op patients are available at Mayo La Crosse.

Gundersen Health System also works with donors and in May was honored by the University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation with the Bronze Award of Hope, which measures the percent of medically eligible donors who ultimately donate (true conversion rate) and the number of organs per donor that are recovered and suitable for donation. The bronze award is bestowed on hospitals that reach an organs transplanted per donor rate of 3.25. To achieve gold, that metric, plus a 75% true conversion rate, must be met.

Gundersen was further honored with the Donn Dexter Physician Excellence Award, given to surgeon Dr. Christine Waller for her advocacy on behalf of donors and their families, and an Excellence in Tissue Donation award, which is given to Versiti partner hospitals that have a 60% or greater consent rate. The tissues of one person can improve 75 lives.

While kidneys are the most commonly transplanted organs — followed by liver, heart and lung — faces, hands and more can potentially be transplanted.

"We save lives, but we also enhance lives. There are millions of people on dialysis (for whom) a kidney can mean they can go back to work," Drogseth says. "We can do skin, tendon and bone grafts that can help athletes, that can help anyone get back on the field or back on their feet."

At Mayo, Drogseth says, donor families are invited to attend donation ceremonies, participate in honor walks or have the donation flag raised.

"To pay our respects and say thank you for that gift — the biggest gift anyone can give. And it's just selfless and humbling and really we aspire to be like that to make the choices that these families and patients make," Drogseth says.

Having worked with donor recipients, Drogseth says the gratitude is immense. If both parties consent, patients can converse with the family of their donor.

"They are there because someone else isn't," Drogseth says of recipients. "(For them) it's just appreciation and thankfulness."

Individuals can register as organ donors at the DMV, or via registerme.org or https://www.organdonor.gov/sign-up.