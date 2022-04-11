U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters to perform at Viterbo

The Navy Band Sea Chanters are the U.S. Navy’s official chorus. The ensemble performs a variety of music including traditional choral music, sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. The Sea Chanters regularly perform for the public in the Washington, D.C. area and throughout the U.S. while on national tours. At home in Washington, D.C., they perform for the president, vice president, and numerous congressional, military, and foreign dignitaries.