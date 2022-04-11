 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters to perform at Viterbo

Navy Band Sea Chanters

The Navy Band Sea Chanters are the U.S. Navy’s official chorus. 

The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters will present a free public performance on Monday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

The Navy Band Sea Chanters are the U.S. Navy’s official chorus. The ensemble performs a variety of music including traditional choral music, sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. The Sea Chanters regularly perform for the public in the Washington, D.C. area and throughout the U.S. while on national tours. At home in Washington, D.C., they perform for the president, vice president, and numerous congressional, military, and foreign dignitaries.

The performance is general admission. First come, first served. Limited seating is available.

