UFAH meets 2020 goals, reopens donations
UFAH meets 2020 goals, reopens donations

The United Fund for the Arts and Humanities (UFAH) has met their fundraising goal for 2020, with a total of $135,873 for the 12 member groups. The nearly-290 donations received from the community were matched dollar for dollar by sponsors.

Donations for the 2021 campaign are now open, and will go to benefit twelve of the La Crosse area's finest Arts and Humanities organizations, including the recently-joined Heider Center for the Arts in West Salem. Donations information and a description of each group comprising UFAH online at https://www.ufah.org/who-we-support.

