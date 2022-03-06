Unexpected gift will assist UW-La Crosse graduates for generations

A more than million-dollar donation was found in one of the unlikeliest of places. But those who knew the donor weren’t surprised by his generosity.

Gary Jon Isakson of La Crosse was quiet and private. Friends valued his intelligence, keen insights and lacerating wit. Now, he’s known as the alum helping students get through college without loads of debt.

A 1981 history graduate, Isakson has left $1.325 million to the UW-La Crosse Foundation to create scholarships in the university’s College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities. Awards of more than $50,000 will be given annually to students in college and UW-L’s Self-Sufficiency Program, along with those in study abroad programs.

“He really wanted to help our students in the liberal arts,” says Vice Chancellor for University Advancement Greg Reichert. “It’s easy to see how he thought a broad education was key for students to find success.”

Reichert says the generous estate funding was unexpected. It was Isakson’s court-appointed special administrator who found his will on the floor in the back of Isakson’s vehicle.

Isakson had outlined specifics more than 20 years ago, detailing how the UW-L Foundation should utilize his estate.

“The generous gift came as a complete surprise to us, and we are very grateful,” notes Reichert. “It’s really a wonderful, touching way to help a countless number of students in perpetuity.”

Isakson’s half-sister, Anita R. Lebakken, a 1959 School of Education graduate from UW-L, lived in Stoughton. She also left an estate gift with the UWL Foundation.

Isakson died unexpectedly April 24, 2020, in his Cass Street apartment in La Crosse. He graduated from West Salem High School in 1971 and served four years in the U.S. Air Force.

When Isakson returned to the Coulee Region and following college, he was a financial administrator at Maple Grove Country Club before earning a certified nursing assistant degree. He worked the night shift at Hillview Health Care Center from 1996 until his death. Hillview co-workers remember him as a tireless worker who was always willing to help.

Isakson touched many lives at Hillview. With his generous donation, he will continue touching others for generations to come.

The Gary Isakson Scholarship Program

Awards will be given to College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities majors and minors based on financial need. Annual allocations include:

Up to $10,000 for two $5,000 scholarships for Self-Sufficiency Program participants. The UW-L program helps single parents and other adults prepare for college success.

Up to $12,000 for four $3,000 scholarships for students participating in study-abroad programs.

Up to $30,000 for $7,500 scholarships that can be renewed for four years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0