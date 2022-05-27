Union Center man dies in Vernon County crash

Vernon County's second fatal motor vehicle crash of 2022 happened Thursday when a Union Center man was pronounced dead at the scene following a two-vehicle crash on County Road V.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 2:49 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a 2-vehicle crash with injuries on County Road V, north of State Hwy. 33, in the town of Forest, near Mt. Tabor.

A 1992 Dodge Ram truck, driven by Dustin E. Downing, 35, of Kendall, was traveling south on County Road V. Suddenly, Downing's truck veered left and crossed the centerline into the path of a 2013 Honda Pilot SUV, driven by Joel R. Penegor, 52, of Wauwatosa. Penegor swerved to avoid the collision, but was unable to avoid Downing's vehicle.

Adam J. Friedl, 27, of Union Center, and Gary M. Stokley, 31, of Elroy, were passengers in Downing's truck. Downing and Stokley were transported to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro and later transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Friedl was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh. Penegor received minor injuries and declined medical treatment on scene.

The Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, La Farge Ambulance Service, Vernon County Coroner's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ron's Towing and Peterson Towing assisted the sheriff's office.

