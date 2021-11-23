Union representing Gundersen workers calls for higher wages

A state union representing Gundersen Health System employees called on the hospital to raise wages Tuesday during an event expressing appreciation for healthcare staff.

SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin (Service Employees International Union) held a “We’re Thankful for Gundersen Healthcare Workers” event in Little Houska Park, asking Gundersen leaders to "respect and invest" in their frontline workers, who the union says are struggling with understaffing, turnover and unfair wages. Hot chocolate, cider and treats were given out to Gundersen workers who stopped by.

The event, a SEIU representative told the Tribune, has no connection with anti-vaccine mandate protests or groups and is being held in support of increased wages for certified nursing assistants, workers in environmental services, dietary, laundry and maintenance and paramedics and emergency medical technicians with Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

These workers, SEIU says, have been under union contract negotiations with Gundersen. The union does not represent Mayo Clinic Health System staff.

SEIU states some positions are being paid as little as $11.40 per hour. The minimum wage in Wisconsin is $7.25 per hour. Per Talent.com, the average wage for an environmental services job in the U.S. is $14.01 per hour, with annual salaries ranging from $21,450 to $34,021.

Justin Byers, who has been with Tri-State Ambulance for six years and is an SEIU board member, told the Tribune some staff, especially those in dietary or cleaning positions, struggle to support their families on their salary and paying their medical bills -- "they have to make decisions between one and the other" -- yet show up to work with dedication.

"They are making sure our hospitals are clean, they're compassionate," Byers says, noting dietary staff keep employees and the Tri-State team "well fed."

SEIU says executives recently agreed to implement a $15 minimum wage, but those who make over that wage will receive a 1% raise each year. Tri-state Ambulance workers were offered a 3% increase each year, SEIU says.

"Workers are saying that, after risking their lives and their families' lives on the front lines for a year and a half, that's unacceptable. They want substantial increases which would recognize and acknowledge their sacrifices and years of service, and recruit and retain employees to solve the understaffing and turnover crisis at Gundersen," SEIU told the Tribune.

Gundersen in a statement to the Tribune said, "Gundersen supports the gratitude expressed for all amazing healthcare workers who have committed themselves to care for our communities during the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes our dedicated union staff. Union staff are entitled to collectively bargain, and Gundersen will continue to honor and respect that right. While Gundersen won’t discuss current union negotiations in public, we are grateful for union members’ contribution to the care and experience provided for patients, their families and coworkers, especially during a pandemic that has caused unimaginable challenges for Gundersen and every single person in the United States."

Gundersen is not alone in facing staffing challenges, with other facilities locally and nationwide suffering from severe healthcare worker shortages due to burnout, staff needing to stay home due to quarantine/isolation or lack of child care, competition from out of state facilities and physical or mental exhaustion due to the pandemic. Staff shortages in healthcare were predicted to happen even prior to COVID-19 but the pandemic has exacerbated them.

As COVID case rates are again on the rise, the potential for burnout grows even higher.

“Gundersen workers deliver hands-on care every day,” La Crosse City Council member Rebecca Schwarz said in a press release. “They answer emergencies, disinfect hospital rooms, prepare nutritious food, and keep the hospital running. All of us owe them a profound debt of gratitude.

"They are our family members and neighbors. During the latest COVID surges, they’ve continued to put themselves at risk to do their essential jobs. It’s time to not just call them heroes, but take action to support them. We must respect frontline Gundersen workers, and that means investing in them so they can provide for their families and continue to provide safe, quality care to all of us.”

Also in a press release, Veronica Craig, an environmental assistant of 17 years, said, "In environmental services, we are crucial for infection control, because we sanitize and clean the patient rooms and entire hospital, but we are severely understaffed and it’s very difficult to do our jobs properly. The workload is nearly impossible to complete each shift."

Craig was among those who called for a $15 minimum wage during a rally last January. She and SEIU state Gundersen has the financial means to raise compensation, and the union states staff, supporters and some elected officials "have vowed to dramatically ramp up their efforts to hold executives accountable so they respect and invest in staff, and the La Crosse community can receive the safest, highest quality care."

Byers says he is "here very much for my fellow Gundersen coworkers and my Tri-State coworkers," who he says go "above and beyond."

"There is no one else I'd rather work with," Byers says. "They are incredibly dedicated."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.