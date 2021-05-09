United Fund for the Arts and Humanities kicks off campaign

The United Fund for the Arts and Humanities has announced that Jay Lokken and Ken Riley are its 2021 campaign chairs.

In their second year in the role, they work alongside the UFAH Board of Directors and volunteers raising funds for 12 arts and humanities organizations in the Coulee Region.

UFAH kicks off its 38th Campaign, Invest to Enrich Our Vibrant Lifestyles. This theme “speaks to our engagement in our community that energizes and captivates the imagination” said Lokken and Riley.

“Every year, I have the opportunity to see the incredible effects our donors, the UFAH team, and our member organizations have on our community,” said Mindy Stetzer, executive director of UFAH.

There are many opportunities to connect with the arts and humanities through virtual and in-person events, exhibits and performances. The La Crosse Chamber Chorale will have a virtual concert in May, the Pump House Regional Arts Center will have their Art Fair and Sale in June, the La Crosse Community Theatre has youth camps this summer.