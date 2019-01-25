Great Rivers United Way and La Crosse’s three colleges are recruiting volunteers to help staff Bingo Bonanza, a one-day event on Feb. 15 where bingo fans will play at several different locations.
The volunteers will call numbers, help players mark their cards, hand out prizes and help generate excitement during the event.
GRUW, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College are sponsoring the event to promote the value of volunteerism and the Ugetconnected website as an easy way for people to learn about volunteer opportunities.
Sites of participating organizations include Aptiv, Bethany on Cass, Bethany St. Joseph, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse (two locations), the Children’s Museum, Eagle Crest North, Hillview Health Care Center and Recovery Avenue Mental Health Drop-In Center.
Anyone interested in volunteering, as an individual or part of a group or family, can go to the Ugetconnected website and click on Bingo Bonanza to see a full list of times and openings and to reserve a spot.
