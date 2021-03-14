United Way partner agency Independent Living Resources serves through pandemic

Independent Living Resources Inc. provides a wide variety of services to people with any disability and of any age in 13 counties in Southwest Wisconsin.
ILR, a Great Rivers United Way partner agency, provides five core services:
- Information and referral
- Independent living skills training
- Individual and systems advocacy
- Peer support
- Transition services
ILR also provides: benefits assessments, employment services, home modification and ADA assessments, assistive technology assessments and loans and demos, housing assistance, mental health services, public education and training and the RAVE Recovery Avenue Drop In Center.
Its services are available to any individual who lives with a disability in our service region; to receive services, people just need to call or email ILR to begin the process.
As with all social service agencies, COVID-19 significantly impacted the manner in which ILR has been able to provide services. In addition to working with people with disabilities, 95% of ILR’s staff are people living with a personal disability. ILR took great precautions to protect the health and safety of staff and the consumers that we serve. Staff have been very creative in how they were able to still provide services when they could not be in the same space with someone.
Staff have used phone calls, email, video conferencing, no contact document and equipment drop off and pick up, etc. Unfortunately, many people with disabilities lack access to accessible and/or affordable technology or reliable internet to access virtual appointments. While it has not been easy, ILR has not missed a single day of providing services to people with disabilities during the pandemic in spite of immense barriers and challenges.
ILR staff are excited to begin a safe and measured return to providing face-to-face services with consumers, a process that began March 1. It is a careful process with all safety precautions in place — PPE, social distancing, and frequent handwashing and sanitation of surfaces. In-office and community meetings are available by appointment only. Our offices will remain closed to walk-in traffic until further notice.
The No. 1 request that ILR receives from callers is to help people find safe, affordable, accessible housing. There is not a simple solution to these requests. In many parts of our service area, there is a shortage of accessible, affordable housing stock.
Also, many people with disabilities have barriers that they must address to find housing — low income, eviction history, debt, etc. Not having safe and consistent housing is the most significant roadblock to people with disabilities being successful in achieving their goals. It is difficult to work on securing a job, applying for benefits, finding recovery from mental health and addiction, etc. when you don’t know where you will sleep at night.
ILR staff have been working with people who are homeless in our communities since 2008. ILR has also been a partner with the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness since its inception. ILR staff are highly knowledgeable about housing issues and almost any issues that affect the lives of people living with disabilities.
ILR staff are happy to help with any questions or challenges that people bring to us. Please contact us at 608-787-1111 or advocacy@ilresources.org. Information can also be found at www.ilresources.org.
Sara Eckland is executive director of Independent Living Resources in La Crosse.