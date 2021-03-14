United Way partner agency Independent Living Resources serves through pandemic

Staff have used phone calls, email, video conferencing, no contact document and equipment drop off and pick up, etc. Unfortunately, many people with disabilities lack access to accessible and/or affordable technology or reliable internet to access virtual appointments. While it has not been easy, ILR has not missed a single day of providing services to people with disabilities during the pandemic in spite of immense barriers and challenges.

ILR staff are excited to begin a safe and measured return to providing face-to-face services with consumers, a process that began March 1. It is a careful process with all safety precautions in place — PPE, social distancing, and frequent handwashing and sanitation of surfaces. In-office and community meetings are available by appointment only. Our offices will remain closed to walk-in traffic until further notice.

The No. 1 request that ILR receives from callers is to help people find safe, affordable, accessible housing. There is not a simple solution to these requests. In many parts of our service area, there is a shortage of accessible, affordable housing stock.