Great Rivers United Way officials are about $60,000 short of where they hope their 2018-19 campaign totals when it closes on Thursday, but they’re still banging the drum with a few other efforts.
GRUW and its new student-led group will co-host a fundraiser with Cool Beans Coffee Shop at 1221 La Crosse St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The Brenengen Auto group also is making GRUW the beneficiation of the raffle of a 70-inch television it is sponsoring. The TV will be given away at 4 p.m. Thursday at Brenengen’s Onalaska location at 531 Theatre Road.
Meanwhile, The Salvation Army of La Crosse County’s annual Red Kettle campaign also closes out on Thursday.
Although no tally is available on that campaign, as money still is coming in, a Salvation Army spokesman said officials there are optimistic. Bell-ringing at the kettles ended on Christmas Eve, but the campaign always ends at the end of January.
