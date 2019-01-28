Try 1 month for 99¢

Great Rivers United Way officials are about $60,000 short of where they hope their 2018-19 campaign totals when it closes on Thursday, but they’re still banging the drum with a few other efforts.

GRUW and its new student-led group will co-host a fundraiser with Cool Beans Coffee Shop at 1221 La Crosse St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Brenengen Auto group also is making GRUW the beneficiation of the raffle of a 70-inch television it is sponsoring. The TV will be given away at 4 p.m. Thursday at Brenengen’s Onalaska location at 531 Theatre Road.

Meanwhile, The Salvation Army of La Crosse County’s annual Red Kettle campaign also closes out on Thursday.

Although no tally is available on that campaign, as money still is coming in, a Salvation Army spokesman said officials there are optimistic. Bell-ringing at the kettles ended on Christmas Eve, but the campaign always ends at the end of January.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.