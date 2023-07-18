Outdoor Recreation Alliance Trails is working to build a universally accessible treehouse play structure at Chad Erickson Park. Construction on this project has begun.

According to a press release, the trails group has worked for years to align partners for the project. The Chad Erickson Family continues to support accessibility and play opportunities for all bodies and abilities, making the park a unique space in the city of La Crosse.

The most recent amenities added include a mile-long paved loop trail, outdoor classroom space and a quiet meditation zone.

The design and construction will be completed by Whole Trees Structures, with site preparations completed by Dirt Monkey Excavators and ORA Trails’ summer maintenance crew.

To make a donation to the park or learn more, visit www.oratrails.org/treehouse. The construction site is not open to the public during construction. The treehouse is expected to be open later this summer.