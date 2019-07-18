Unmanned aircraft crashes near Volk Field

An unmanned aerial system crashed Wednesday after taking off from Volk Field during a training flight, military officials announced Thursday.
The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. after the aircraft lost its data link with the operator at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, and the aircraft descended into trees south of Interstate 90/94 and north of Hwy. 12 between Oakdale and Camp Douglas.
There were no injuries or property damage reported. The aircraft received significant damage.
The RQ-7 Shadow aircraft lost its link about 3 kilometers northwest of Volk Field and then flew south as it descended into trees.
Local law enforcement and helicopters from the Nebraska Army National Guard operating out of Volk Field for an exercise searched for the downed aircraft. Volk Field security forces located the aircraft and secured the scene.
The RQ-7 Shadow carries no armament and is equipped with a camera.
The accident remains under investigation.
