More people today in the Coulee Region are chronically homeless or fleeing domestic violence than in the past, according to data from Coordinated Entry for the Coulee Coalition for Continuum of Care, a publicly funded consortium of service providers and housing programs.

The coalition includes La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe and Crawford counties.

“These are incredibly high numbers,” said Abbi Jeffers, administrative manager for Coordinated Entry. “(Chronic homeless) are individuals and families that need a lot of support so that they can get stable on their own.”

“It’s the most vulnerable, the people who have been experiencing homelessness for the longest time and identify as having a disability,” Jeffers said.

A Coordinated Entry system provides the coalition access to individuals and families seeking assistance through a referral and placement process. It is the only segway into specific housing programs in the area.

The system is designed to provide data about the needs of people who are experiencing housing insecurity. It also tracks years of homelessness and other vulnerability indices such as age, disability, veteran status and more.

In the Coulee Region, there are 49 families experiencing homelessness and 213 individuals. Of the individuals, 40%, or 84 people, are considered chronic and 14%, or 30 people, are actively fleeing domestic violence — an increase from this time last year.

Homelessness in Coulee Region | August 2023 Families Singles Total 49 213 Chronic 11 (22.4%) 85 (40%) Veterans 0 14 (6.6%) Youth 3 (6%) 13 (6%) Seniors 0 37 (17.4%) Fleeing domestic violence 13 (26.5%) 30 (14.4%)

Homelessness in Coulee Region | September 2022 Families Singles Total 41 205 Chronic 5 (12.2%) 74 (36%) Veterans 2 (4.9%) 17 (8.3%) Youth 6 (14.6%) 15 (7.3%) Seniors 0 49 (23.9%) Fleeing domestic violence 10 (24.4%) 19 (9.3%)

Of families, which is defined as any household with minor children, 22.4%, or 11, are chronic and 26.5%, or 13 families, are fleeing a domestic violence situation.

Jeffers said people without shelter are predominantly located in La Crosse County and a very small number of people are coming from outside the region.

While there are less youth, veterans and seniors experiencing homelessness in the community this year, Jeffers said there are still 37 people unsheltered who are seniors.

“Those senior clients are actively either residing in a shelter or a place not meant for habitation. As a senior that means they’re literally homeless or on our streets,” Jeffers said.

'Big problems'

People who are chronically homeless have experienced homelessness for at least a year, while struggling with a disabling condition such as a serious mental illness, substance use disorder or physical disability.

Julie McDermid, director of Karuna Housing, said people who are chronically homeless are harder to serve because they need more resources to stay in housing of their own.

“We have this backup,” McDermid said. “We don’t have the resources, so they’re not getting housed. So they’re staying on the streets and their problems are getting bigger and they are harder to serve every day. That’s very concerning.”

Members of a Homeless Outreach Team frequently educate people who are experiencing homelessness about Coordinated Entry and collecting information for the database.

In the past month, 38 people and 20 families have been added to Coordinated Entry. Jeffers said it’s a mix of people who have been on the list previously, with some new people.

For those who don’t have a regular spot in a shelter and move around frequently, Jeffers and outreach teams lose connection with people.

“When we push them out of our parks, they’re getting more and more rural in order to find some place to lay their heads that they drop off the radar,” Jeffers said. “Then we find them and we have to add them back.”

Shelter space for the coalition is only 60 beds. No camping ordinances have intensified daily struggles, Jeffers and the Homeless Outreach Team said.

“We’ve got big problems. We’ve got a lot of people that need houses; we don’t have housing,” Jeffers said. “Shelters and the resources are slim.”

Entering a program

When a spot opens in one of the housing programs, such as Rapid Rehousing or Permanent Supportive Housing, the household at the top of the Coordinated Entry list is offered the spot.

“You just take the person at the top, you can’t pass somebody by. Everybody deserves housing,” Jeffers said. “That’s what the system is really designed to do. Regardless of how you identify, how you look, how you talk, where you’re from, who your family is, everybody deserves housing.”

Housing programs are run by Couleecap, Catholic Charities, Veterans Administration, the YWCA of La Crosse, Brighter Tomorrows, Families First of Monroe County and Sojourner’s Journey.

The number of spots per program depends on federal funding that flows into the coalition and timelines for success are very individual, Jeffers said.

Some people only need six months in a supportive program, whereas others might need years or the rest of their life, which is possible in permanent supportive housing programs.

“Everybody’s rate of success and timeline for success in those programs are different,” Jeffers said. “It comes down to human connection, helping them remember their worth and that it’s OK and let me help you.”