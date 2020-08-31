 Skip to main content
Untaught histories: Author Kao Kalia Yang
Untaught histories: Author Kao Kalia Yang

Kao Kalia Yang is a renowned Hmong American writer.

She was born in 1980 in the Ban Vinai refugee camp in Thailand. During this time, she witnessed both horrific violence and intense kindness around her.

She survived the genocide of the Secret War in Laos when her parents escaped into Thailand. When her family was relocated from Thailand, they moved to Minnesota where Kao Kalia grew up.

Yang is the award-winning author of books including “The Late Homecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir.”

In this book, Yang chronicles her family’s journey and experiences in refugee camps and as refugees in a new country.

Yang is working on several projects including publishing several children’s books in the coming year.

About the series

The La Crosse Education Association, in collaboration with the School District of La Crosse, is working with many groups to produce this series, which brings to light the untaught histories of people in our community and elsewhere.

