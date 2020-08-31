Untaught histories: Author Kao Kalia Yang

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kao Kalia Yang is a renowned Hmong American writer.

She was born in 1980 in the Ban Vinai refugee camp in Thailand. During this time, she witnessed both horrific violence and intense kindness around her.

She survived the genocide of the Secret War in Laos when her parents escaped into Thailand. When her family was relocated from Thailand, they moved to Minnesota where Kao Kalia grew up.

Yang is the award-winning author of books including “The Late Homecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir.”

In this book, Yang chronicles her family’s journey and experiences in refugee camps and as refugees in a new country.

Yang is working on several projects including publishing several children’s books in the coming year.

