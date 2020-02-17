Untaught histories: Bayard Rustin organized the March of Washington

Bayard Rustin developed his philosophy of non-violence through his study of Gandhi and Quaker religious beliefs. When he met Martin Luther King Jr., he brought that philosophy to the Civil Rights Movement.

Rustin was very influential in the Civil Rights Movement, but often worked behind the scenes due to his sexuality. Rustin was gay and he refused to hide that fact in the shadows.

The FBI attempted to use Rustin’s sexuality to smear MLK and the movement. Despite these facts, Rustin refused to live his life in the closet and continued to fight for what he believed.

Rustin was instrumental in organizing the Montgomery Bus Boycott that started when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man.

His most famous act, however, was planning the March on Washington.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Again, his sexuality proved to be too controversial for many involved. The head of the NAACP refused to have Rustin be the front man for the march. Rustin therefore was officially a deputy to A. Phillip Randolph.

In reality however, it was Rustin’s work that made the march a success. From the route the march would take all the way down to the number of toilets that would be needed, Rustin planned the march in amazing detail.