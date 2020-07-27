Untaught histories: César Chávez and Dolores Huerta

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

César Chávez and Dolores Huerta were labor leaders who rose to prominence by organizing farmworkers in the 1950s and 1960s.

They worked together to form labor unions for typically poor, often Latino, hard-working farm workers who picked grapes or vegetables.

They started their work in the fields of Delano, California, as a husband-wife team, with children in tow, going door to door to learn about the conditions that farm workers endured in the fields.

Huerta and Chávez founded the National Farm Workers Association in 1962, and built it into a powerful union that waged a strike against grape growers in 1965 and initiated a nationwide boycott of table grapes that drew national attention and inspired the formation of the Obreros Unidos (Workers United) in Wisconsin.

Although Chávez was generally given more credit and recognition for this work, in truth Huerta was every bit his equal as an organizer and inspiring leader.

While Chávez went on hunger strikes — once for 25 days — to draw attention to their causes, Huerta has been arrested more than 20 times during non-violent protests on behalf of workers and workers’ rights.

In fact, in 1988 Huerta was a victim of police brutality that caused her several broken ribs and damage to her spleen. More recently, the states of California and Washington have designated April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day.

