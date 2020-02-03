Untaught histories: Ella Baker, a civil rights leader

Ella Josephine Baker (1903-1986) worked across five decades as an African-American civil rights and human rights activist in the United States.

Baker was inspired at least partly by the accounts told by her grandmother, who had endured slavery and developed an awesome sense of resilience and strength, which Ella also developed.

Baker was fundamental in the creation of several human rights organizations and events, including the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the Freedom Rides and the Freedom Summer.

She worked largely behind the scenes, and strove to build grassroots movements, in contrast to the professional, charismatic leadership of some others with whom she worked.

She worked with such noteworthy people as Martin Luther King Jr, W.E.B Du Bois, A. Philip Randolph, and future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Her work was recognized as being critical to the civil rights movement. She won many awards and was nominated or inducted into several groups.

She has even been considered as “one of the most important African-American leaders of the 20th century and perhaps the most influential woman in the civil rights movement.”

