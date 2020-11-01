Untaught histories: Herrington was first Native American to walk in space

John Bennett Herrington, born in 1958 on the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma, was the first enrolled Native American to walk in space.

After moving around quite a bit as a child, he graduated high school and eventually wound up at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs, where he graduated with a degree in applied math. He wanted to become a pilot, so he joined the Navy, where he eventually recorded over 3,000 hours flying over 30 different aircraft.

Herrington completed several space walks while on the space shuttle Endeavour in 2002. On those walks, to honor his Chickasaw heritage, he carried things that represent their culture: eagle feathers, sweet grass, arrowheads and the flag of the Chickasaw Nation. After he returned to earth, among his other duties, he spent 10 days living in an underwater laboratory in 2004 as commander of a Navy mission.

In 2002 he was inducted into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame. A lifelong learner, he earned his Ph.D. in education from the University of Idaho in 2014. He has also written a book on his experiences, which includes a Chickasaw to English glossary of space-related terms.

