Untaught histories: Hmong judge has inspiring story

The story of how Kashoua Yang came to be known as the Honorable Kashoua Kristy Yang can be an inspiration to all of us.

Her accomplishments include being the first elected Hmong judge in the country. She came across oceans and continents as a very young girl, and escaped hardships that would crush the dreams and lives of so many.

Kashoua Yang was born in a refugee camp in Thailand, moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin, at age 7 while speaking no English, and has come to be the first Hmong judge in Wisconsin before she even turned 40.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She won election to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 2017, defeating Scott Wales and becoming Judge Yang.

Tragedy struck shortly after her election, however, when her husband was killed in a car crash.

She continues to raise her three daughters while balancing the workload of a circuit court judge. She lists Justice Sonia Sotomayor as someone she admires.

She has accepted speaking engagements around the state and came to La Crosse in 2019 to speak to students and teachers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0