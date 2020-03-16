Untaught histories: Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Born June 25, 1954, Sonia Sotomayor would rise from quite “ordinary” circumstances in the Bronx to become the first Latina, and only the third woman overall, to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

Sotomayor’s parents moved to New York from Puerto Rico before she was born.

After her father died when she was just nine years old, she was raised by her mother before attending Princeton University, from which she graduated summa cum laude.

At Princeton, she quickly made her name as a fierce advocate for minority students.

As she climbed the ranks of the district and appellate courts in the United States, her journey was often slowed due to discrimination against her as a woman or as a Latina.

She was appointed to the federal district court level by President George H.W. Bush, then the appellate court by President Bill Clinton, and finally the U.S. Supreme Court by President Barack Obama.

Sotomayor has written several majority and dissent opinions on the Supreme Court.

For example, in Texas case on racial gerrymandering, she said in her dissent that "The Court today goes out of its way to permit the State of Texas to use maps that the three-judge District Court unanimously found were adopted for the purpose of preserving the racial discrimination that tainted its previous maps,” and, later, “Minority voters must return to the polls with knowledge that their ability to exercise meaningfully their right to vote has been burdened by the manipulation of district lines specifically designed to target their communities and minimize their political will."

