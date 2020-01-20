Untaught Histories: Laverne Cox is a trailblazer

Laverne Cox, 47, was born in Mobile Alabama on May 29, 1984.

She is best known for her starring role on Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” and is the first transgender person to receive an Emmy nomination as an actress and is the first transgender person to win an Emmy as an executive producer.

Besides her work as an actress on “Orange is the New Black,” she has appeared in other shows such as “Law & Order” and played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in a 2016 reboot of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again.”

Besides being a successful actress, Cox is known for her work as an activist in the trans community.

She hosts her own column on the Huffington Post where she informs readers about issues like gender expression and oppression.

She has also produced several documentaries highlighting the struggles of transgender youth throughout the United States.

Most recently, Cox became the first openly transgender cover girl for the February 2018 South African edition of Cosmopolitan magazine.

