Untaught histories: Lue was heroic Hmong pilot
UNTAUGHT HISTORIES

Untaught histories: Lue was heroic Hmong pilot

Lee Lue was a legendary Hmong fighter pilot from Laos.

He was a major during the Secret War in Laos in which the Hmong people helped the United States fight against the Vietnamese and Viet Cong in Laos.

Lue flew more than 5,000 combat missions during his career as a pilot. Before he became a pilot he was an elementary school teacher.

Upon the start of the war, however, he knew he needed to help his people. He left the profession to become the first Hmong person to fly T-28 fighter planes.

Although Lee Lue was shot down during one of his combat missions, he was recognized as one of the most talented pilots not only by the Hmong, but by all who saw him fly.

He was once heard saying something to the effect of “I’m too good, they will never catch me!” In a ceremony in 2012, Lue and 37 other Hmong pilots (both living and deceased) were awarded personal letters of appreciation signed by the U.S. Air Force’s chief of staff.

Lee Lue

Lee Lue

 Contributed photo

The La Crosse Education Association, in collaboration with the School District of La Crosse, is working with many groups to produce this series, which brings to light the untaught histories of people in our community and elsewhere.

