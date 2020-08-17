Untaught histories: Maya Angelou was a voice of social justice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maya Angelou, the great American writer/poet/dancer/actress, was born Marguerite Johnson on April 4, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri.

She died in 2014 after writing numerous acclaimed and popular works, and receiving three Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize nomination and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Although Angelou was better known for her autobiographies, she was also a successful poet. Her poems have been called “anthems of African-Americans,” and she has been considered the “black woman’s poet laureate.”

Her poems dealt with broad themes of loss, the human spirit and female strength. But, they also were a vehicle for her to engage in social justice work, and to use her pulpit to criticize the Vietnam War.

Angelou wrote seven autobiographies that covered different periods of her life. Her first, which covered her early years until the age of 17, was called “I know why the caged bird sings.” It spent two years on The New York Times bestseller list.