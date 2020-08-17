You have permission to edit this article.
Untaught histories: Maya Angelou was a voice of social justice
UNTAUGHT HISTORIES

Maya Angelou, the great American writer/poet/dancer/actress, was born Marguerite Johnson on April 4, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri.

She died in 2014 after writing numerous acclaimed and popular works, and receiving three Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize nomination and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Although Angelou was better known for her autobiographies, she was also a successful poet. Her poems have been called “anthems of African-Americans,” and she has been considered the “black woman’s poet laureate.”

Her poems dealt with broad themes of loss, the human spirit and female strength. But, they also were a vehicle for her to engage in social justice work, and to use her pulpit to criticize the Vietnam War.

Angelou wrote seven autobiographies that covered different periods of her life. Her first, which covered her early years until the age of 17, was called “I know why the caged bird sings.” It spent two years on The New York Times bestseller list.

It is considered an autobiographical fiction, in that it told many events of her life, but in the form of a novel. Its powerful treatment of such difficult issues as rape, sexuality and racism made it an extremely popular, powerful and moving book, but has also caused some schools to restrict access or ban it.

Angelou was active in the Civil Rights Movement, working with Martin Luther King, Jr. and other leaders.

She also recited her poem “On the pulse of morning” at Bill Clinton’s first presidential inauguration.

ABOUT THIS SERIES

The La Crosse Education Association, in collaboration with the School District of La Crosse, is working with many groups to produce this series, which brings to light the untaught histories of people in our community and elsewhere.

