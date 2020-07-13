Untaught Histories: The mastermind who broke the code

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alan Turing was a British mathematician who was recruited into the British Government Code and Cypher School during World War II.

He was given the task of breaking the German Enigma code that was considered by most to be unbreakable. In 1942, he proved them wrong by developing a method to break the code and read Nazi war messages.

He traveled to the United States to teach the U.S. military to read the German communications. It is estimated that by cracking Enigma, Turing shortened the war by two years and saved more than 14 million lives.

After the war, Turing joined the National Physical Laboratory in England. As part of his work there, he developed the Automatic Computing Engine that is considered the first modern computer and is the precursor to our computers and phones today.

In 1952, Turing was arrested and convicted of “indecency” due to his homosexuality. He was sentenced to chemical castration to “cure” his “indecent” behavior. Less than two years later, Turing was dead of cyanide poisoning.

Although it is disputed, his death was declared a suicide. The world lost one of its foremost computer experts. Who knows the damage his passing did to the world?

