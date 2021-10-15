Unvaccinated over four times more likely to be infected with COVID, state data shows

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rates continue to be rated very high, and new state data for September shows infection rates are over four times higher for the unvaccinated.

Per DHS data, in September infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 2,351.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 122 per 100,000 and deaths 24.5 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 513.3 per 100,000; 13.8 per 100,000; and 1.3 per 100,000, respectively.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated very high for the two-week period ending Oct. 12. The state’s case burden was 686.5 per 100,000, with no significant change in trajectory.

La Crosse County is also categorized at very high, with a burden of 591.6 per 100,000, but the trajectory is lowering. From Oct. 3-9, 359 cases were added, for an average of 51 per day.

Sixteen counties have reached critically high status, and no county is in the medium or low category.

The state as of Oct. 14 had a seven-day average of 2,296 new cases per day for an 8.2% positivity rate. A total of 8,230 deaths were confirmed as of Thursday, including 107 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases total 761,892, with 15,830 among La Crosse County residents.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,123 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Oct. 14, including 292 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 50 and nine, respectively.

For the two-week period ending Oct. 12, DHS reported no significant change in overall hospitalizations, but Western Wisconsin's rate is growing by 20%. Statewide 61.2% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 23.5% of ventilators were in use.

La Crosse County youth coronavirus rates

The School District of La Crosse reported for the week ending Oct. 12 a case rate of 31.4 per 100,00 per day. In total from Oct. 6-12, 14 cases were confirmed, with 17 currently active. In total 92 close contacts due to in-school exposure were reported. A total of 33 individuals were required to quarantine.

The district continues to offer on-site testing for symptomatic students at all school buildings and hosts daily testing at select locations for students, staff or student families regardless of symptom status.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.