Unvaccinated? You can end the pandemic

If you are among the roughly one-third of area adults who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, this message is for you. We share this message not as leaders of our local healthcare systems, but as doctors with a combined experience of more than 60 years who have dedicated our careers to keeping you healthy.

You are now among the community members most at risk for COVID-19 infection and related complications, including hospitalization and death.

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide and in our region. The threat of variants is increasing. The highly contagious, more transmissible delta variant is here. Recent data show unvaccinated individuals account for 99.5% of recent U.S. hospital deaths due to COVID-19. However, in communities where vaccination rates are high, there are few hospitalizations or deaths due to COVID-19. In contrast, in communities where vaccination rates are low, there are rising numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.

The solution is clear: Widespread vaccination is our best hope to end the pandemic.