Three area organizations have teamed up to host a lecture/film series in support of women in Iran and Afghanistan. The series, "Women Supporting Women Globally," includes a film and discussion and speaker.

Women in Afghanistan and Iran are facing persecution from their respective governments. In Afghanistan, the Taliban is restricting access to education for women and girls, and has required women to wear full-length garb and be accompanied by a man in order to leave their homes. In Iran, citizens are staging anti-government protests around women’s rights, including freedom from wearing the mandatory hijab. One woman lost her life after security forces removed her from a protest.

The film, "Persepolis," will be shown from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the Fine Arts Center at Viterbo University. A discussion will follow. "Persepolis" is based on the graphic memoir of the same name by Marjane Satrapi. It chronicles Satrapi’s early life in Iran from childhood to a rebellious teen. The backdrop of the story is the increasing tension in the Iranian political environment in the 1970s and 1980s. Copies of the memoir are available at Pearl Street Books and the La Crosse Public Library.

"Understanding Iran’s Feminist Revolution," with UW-La Crosse assistant professor Dr. Sona Kazemi, will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in Centennial Hal. Dr. Kazemi teaches in the Department of Race, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

The series is being sponsored by AAUW-La Crosse; the Race, Gender and Sexuality Studies Department at the UW-La Crosse; and Viterbo University’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Division.

All events are open to the public at no charge.