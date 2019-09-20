Finding time to cultivate spiritual well-being can be tough in a fast-paced world. To make it a little easier, the Franciscan Spirituality Center is offering a series of one-day and shorter programs. Upcoming events include:
Intro to Zentangle,
- 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8: Learn the 11-step Zentangle method, drawing beautiful images using repetitive, structured patterns, and you’ll have the opportunity to create your own unique Zentangle. Materials included. Cost: $25.
A Taste of Forest Bathing,
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12: Explore an intentional practice of connecting with nature and the energy of the trees. Benefits may include elevated moods, joy, stress relief, increased focus, mindfulness and spiritual well-being. Cost: $20.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Day of Solitude,
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16: Spend a day in quiet contemplation at the FSC. A private room, lunch and optional spiritual direction will be provided. Cost: $40.
Drum-Making Worksho
- p, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19: Use deer hide and other natural elements to create a unique instrument that will help you connect to the rhythms of the Earth and its diverse creatures and cultures. Includes lunch and materials. Cost: $175 for 13-inch drum, $200 for 16-inch drum.
For more information or to register, go to https://fsc.retreatportal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.