Finding time to cultivate one's spiritual well-being can be tough in a busy, fast-paced world. To make it a little easier, the Franciscan Spirituality Center offers a series of one-day and shorter programs. The September events are:
- Day of Solitude, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11: Spend a day in quiet contemplation at the center. A private room, lunch and optional spiritual direction will be provided. Cost: $40.
- Living Beautifully with Uncertainty and Change, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14: Presenter Sharon Lukert will discuss the teachings of Pema Chödrön, focusing on the three commitments to “do no harm, take care of each other and embrace the world just as it is.” Lunch provided. Cost: $65.
- Embracing our Collective Story and Together Writing the Next Chapter, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21: Reflect on the details of the chapters of your life within the context of a larger "book" with presenter Angela Scaperlanda Bujan, then prayerfully help shape your next chapter. Lunch provided. Cost: $65.
For more information or to register for any of these events, go to https://fsc.retreatportal.com.
