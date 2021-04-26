UPDATE: AG reaches settlement for manure spills that damaged local trout streams

A manure handler and a dairy operation have agreed to pay a total of $242,000 in fines to resolve allegations that their practices triggered fish kills in a pair of local trout streams.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a settlement Monday with K&D Manure Handling of Sparta and Wild Rose Dairy of LaFarge. K&D will pay $185,000 in fines and court costs, and Wild Rose will pay $57,000.
The settlement resolves violations arising from three manure spills linked to fish kills in Otter Creek in Vernon County and Bostwick Creek in La Crosse County. The settlement was reached prior to the start of civil action and approved earlier this month in circuit courts in La Crosse and Vernon counties.
“Spills like these harm Wisconsin’s waterways and fish that swim in them,” Kaul said. “Those who contaminate our clean water must be held accountable.”
In the La Crosse County case, the state alleged that K&D Manure Handling and its owner, Kevin D. Hintz, were responsible for the Bostwick Creek spill in June 2019. The state contends K&D failed to report the manure spill to the DNR or take action to contain the damage.
The state alleges Hintz told DNR conservation wardens that he knew manure had reached a tributary to Bostwick Creek and that he didn’t report the incident because he hoped nothing would come of it. An anonymous public tip alerted regulators.
In Vernon County, the DNR alleges Wild Rose Dairy and K&D were involved in manure spills in Otter Creek in October 2017 and May 2019. Wild Rose is accused of failing to report the 2017 spill in a timely manner and failing to a complete an application to renew a discharge permit.
The settlement includes $126,000 to the Department of Natural Resources for the dead trout and lost fishing opportunities. DNR spokesperson Sarah Hoye said Monday trout populations on both creeks “appear to be progressing.” She said natural reproduction of brook and brown trout were documented on upper Otter Creek in 2019.
Hoye said the DNR decided to allow both creeks to recover naturally since trout were still present downstream. She said allowing wild fish to re-establish was preferable to hatchery-raised trout, based on cost and the risk of introducing undesirable traits into the wild trout population.
“We expect full recovery to take at least three years in the stream segments where fish kills occurred,” Hoye said.
