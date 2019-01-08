SPARTA — Jaden Allen was identified as the 9-year-old boy who died after falling through the ice Sunday at Perch Lake in Sparta.
Jaden Allen was a fourth grader at Meadowview Intermediate School. Sparta Police Department confirmed that Allen's family created a GoFundMe page, which details the events that occurred on Sunday, and the family has raised about $13,500 in 24 hours.
Authorities received reports that two people fell through the ice about 3 p.m. Officers arrived within minutes and found one child safe on shore, Jaden's 12-year-old brother Dustin in the water clinging to ice and Jaden submerged in water, according to the Sparta Police Department.
Dustin jumped into the water to attempt to save Jaden, according to the GoFundMe page. Dustin was rescued from the water with ropes and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta and treated for hypothermia. Authorities located Jaden and transported him to Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta, and later to a hospital in Rochester, Minn., where he died.
Two officers were treated for hypothermia and released, according to authorities.
Authorities caution people to steer clear of ice because its thickness is unknown.
