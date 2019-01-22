ONALASKA — Authorities have released the name of the man killed Monday afternoon in a crash on Main Street in Onalaska.
Ronald Sprehn, 78, of Onalaska, suffered an acute medical emergency and, according to a witness, hit the rear end of a car, the Onalaska Police Department said.
Three people were taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, where Ronald Sprehn was pronounced dead. Sprehn's passenger, JoAnn Sprehn, 78, also of Onalaska, and the female driver of the second car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.
Onalaska police responded to the two-vehicle crash at 3:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Main Street. The two vehicles were badly damaged. Ronald Sprehn’s vehicle struck a traffic sign, a retaining wall and a utility pole, according to authorities. The driver of the second vehicle administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to Ronald Sprehn until being relieved by an Onalaska Fire Department first responder.
The identity of the female driver was not released.
